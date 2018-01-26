Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Jupp Heynckes' Bayern Munich host Hoffenheim this Saturday, hoping to stretch their 16 point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

The Bavarian side have been in impressive form of late, winning their last six Bundesliga games - most recently a 4-2 victory against Werder Bremen on Sunday - while Julian Nagelsmann's side are looking for their first win in the league since mid-December.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at the Allianz Arena on Saturday:

Classic Encounter

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Hoffenheim haven't had great success away to Bayern Munich in recent seasons, although a 3-3 draw in March 2014 stands out as a positive trip to the home of the German juggernauts.

Managed by Pep Guardiola, Bayern had already wrapped up the Bundesliga prior to this encounter, although that didn't hamper what was an entertaining game.

The visitors took a shock lead against a much-changed Bayern Munich thanks to Anthony Modeste, although a brace from Claudio Pizarro and strike from Xherdan Shaqiri put the hosts in the ascendancy, before Sejad Salihovic's free-kick reduced the deficit to one before the break.

The second half looked to see Bayern Munich extend their incredible run and win a 20th consecutive Bundesliga game, before a Roberto Firmino goal 15 minutes from time meant Die Kraichgauer left the game with a share of the spoils.

Key Battle





Robert Lewandowski vs Kevin Vogt

Hoffenheim central defender Kevin Vogt looks set for a long afternoon at the Allianz Arena as he is tasked to mark Bayern Munich's lethal striker Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international has scored eight goals in his last 10 games in all competitions this season, and is currently the Bundesliga's top scorer this campaign with 17 goals.

Vogt will have to be at his very best to withstand the strength and movement of the 29-year-old, who can play against the defender as well as drop into space in front of him. Lewandowski is a strong, mobile forward who is capable of finishing with either foot or head, meaning Vogt will have to stay close to Lewandowski and deny the former Borussia Dortmund man any space to shoot, especially in the 18-yard box.

Team News

Die Roten will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (metatarsal) and Thiago (muscle) for the game on Saturday, while the pair of Mats Hummels and David Alaba are available again following illness.

The duo of Rafinha and Arturo Vidal are also walking a disciplinary tightrope and are a booking away from a one-game suspension.

Hoffenheim meanwhile are missing two players themselves, with Kerem Demirbay (hamstring) and substitute goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (illness) set the miss the game in Munich.

Potential Bayern Munich Starting Lineup: Ulreich; Kimmich, Hummels, Sule, Alaba; Javi Martinez; Robben, Muller, Rodriguez, Ribery; Lewandowski





Potential Hoffenheim Starting Lineup: Baumann; Bicakcic, Vogt, Hubner; Kaderabek, Geiger, Amiri, Rupp, Zuber; Gnabry, Uth

Prediction

💬 #Süle: "Every match in the #Bundesliga is difficult. Bremen played very well against us. We need to be prepared for Hoffenheim to demand everything from us and push forward." #FCBTSG #packmas pic.twitter.com/X3TahqSIGw — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 25, 2018

Bayern Munich look set to claim their 7th straight Bundesliga win when they face Hoffenheim on Saturday, with a shock for the visitors seemingly unlikely.

Naglesmann's side are entering the game off the back of a 4-1 home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, with their 3rd defeat in their last five games seeing them drop to 11th in the table.

Jupp Heynckes' side are flying at the moment and can't see anything more than a home win on Saturday.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-0 Hoffenheim