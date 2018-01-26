Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund return to the Westfallenstadion on Saturday in search of their first win of the Rückrunde.
However, Christian Streich's Freiburg will be hoping to keep Dortmund's winless run in 2018 running for at least another week, with the Breisgau-Brasilianer just above the relegation places in the Bundesliga table.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
Classic Encounter
Key Battle
Team News
Potential Borussia Dortmund Starting Lineup: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan, Weigl, Pulisic, Götze, Kagawa, Sancho, Isak.
Prediction
Although Freiburg will be travelling to Dortmund with a lot of confidence following their win over Die Roten Bullen last week, Christian Streich has only ever claimed one point out of a possible 30 as a manager against Borussia Dortmund.
With Die Schwarzgelben back in front of their own supporters too, and in desperate need of their first win of the Rückrunde, you'd have to back Peter Stöger's side.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 SC Freiburg