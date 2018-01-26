Chelsea Reportedly Keen on Layvin Kurzawa and Salomon Rondon as Frustration Grows at Dzeko Deadlock

Chelsea may switch their attention to bringing Layvin Kurzawa and Salomon Rondon to Stamford Bridge, after growing frustrated at the lack of progress in Edin Dzeko's proposed move.

Negotiations with Bosnian international Dzeko are rumoured to be holding up the completion of his, and Emerson Palmieri's proposed transfers to the Premier League, with Antonio Conte becomingly increasingly agitated at the lack of incomings in west London.

According to Premium Sport, the Blues are beginning to turn their attentions to other targets, with West Bromwich Albion striker Rondon reportedly now on their shopping list.

The 28-year old Venezuelan has valuable Premier League experience, and his height, strength and physicality reportedly tick all of the Blues boxes, as they look for an imposing front man to challenge Alvaro Morata for a starting berth.



Left-back Kurzawa, who plays for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, is also said to be on Chelsea's radar, as they look to bring in competition for Marcos Alonso.

The 25-year old French international has plied his trade in the French capital for three seasons, but has struggled to command a regular starting spot this season.

It's probably the way he has 4 goals in his last 44 Premier League games that's got them going, actually. Salomon Rondon, goal machine. — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) January 26, 2018

The Blues priorities remain Roma pairing Dzeko and Palmieri, with a fee believed to have already been agreed with the Italian giants. The Premier League champions are rumoured to be disgruntled however with the indecision shown by Dzeko and his representatives, and may pull the plug on the deal if traction is not made soon.

The Blues relentless search for a 'big man' up front has seen them linked with Premier League strikers Peter Crouch, Andy Carroll, Christian Benteke, Ashley Barnes and Islam Slimani over the past week.