Chievo Verona vs Juventus Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Prediction & More

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

With Chievo Verona currently in free-fall, and Juventus flying-high, La Vecchia Signora will be confident of retaining their lengthy unbeaten run when the two sides face off at the Stadio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Rolando Maran's side currently occupy 13th position in Serie A - which isn't too concerning in isolation. However, it's the team's current form that will concern the home supporters and the manager ahead of their critical clash against Juve.

Since the home victory over S.P.A.L. 2013 back in November; I Gialloblu have taken just two points from seven games, leaving them precariously hovering just six points above the relegation zone.

On the contrary, Massimiliano Allegri's outfit are in an excellent vein of form, amassing 22 points from 24 matches since their 2-1 away defeat to Sampdoria in November.

Classic Encounter

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Juve are unbeaten against Chievo since a 1-0 at the Bentegodi in August 2009, followed by 10 wins and five draws home and away. As a result this game has become somewhat of a formality for the Turin giants in recent times.

Allegri's side flexed their dominance over a mid-table Chievo in a four goal rout to regain top spot in Serie A back in January 2016 - equalling their club record of consecutive league wins in a single season.

The now Chelsea ace Alvaro Morata opened the scoring on the day, poaching an incisive cross from Stephan Lichtsteiner. He quickly added to his first; securing his brace in similar fashion.

Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro bagged a rare goal at the back post shortly after, before Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba netted his fifth league goal of the season, putting an end to a miserable afternoon for Chievo.

Key Battle

Miralem Pjanic vs Ivan Radovanovic

If Mussi Volanti are to turn their fortunes around in this fixture, they simply have to be extra attentive of Bosnian play-maker Miralem Pjanic on the day.

Likely to be occupying the central midfield role on the day; Ivan Radovanovic will likely be tasked with stopping Pjanic - who is currently on six league assists from midfield - from conducting the orchestra.

The 27-year-old is currently at the height of his powers and acts as a catalyst to provide moments for the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Douglas Costa on a regular basis.


Disrupting the heartbeat of the Bianconeri midfield should be high on Rolando Maran's priorities come match-day, or they're likely to suffer a familiar fate.

Team News

Dybala looks set to miss Saturday's game as he continues rehabilitation following a thigh injury sustained earlier this month.

Veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio is also recovering from a muscle tweak, while Juan Cuadrado and Daniele Rugani are both sidelined through knocks.

Chievo midfielder Lucas Castro is out with a side-band injury while centre-forward Roberto Inglese is projected a return in February - suffering a knee contusion.

Potential Chievo Lineup: Sorrentino, Cacciatore, Bani, Tomovic, Gobbi, Bastien, Radovanovic, Hetemaj, Birsa, Pucciarelli, Stepinski

Potential Juventus Lineup: Szczesny, Lichsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic
Prediction

In terms of head-to-head statistics Juventus have won 21 of 29 clashes against Chievo; drawing seven and losing just once.
Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

The Old Lady have yet to concede in 460 minutes with their newly established midfield three of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic and are looking menacing in attacking areas also.

Chievo are seriously struggling to mount any sort of momentum since Christmas, and look to be falling towards relegation.

Despite being the visitors on Saturday, Allegri's side will simply have too much firepower in all areas for Chievo to come away with anything on current form.

Chievo Verona 0-4 Juventus

