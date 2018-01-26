Henrikh Mkhitaryan Reveals Admiration for Gunners 'Assist King' as He Looks Forward to New Challenge

Arsenal newcomer Henrikh Mkhitaryan has spoken of his admiration for the Gunners style of play, praising the talents of one teammate in particular.

The Armenian international's long awaited move to the Emirates Stadium was completed on Monday, with Alexis Sanchez departing the club for Manchester United in exchange.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, Mkhitaryan revealed he was looking forward to getting started at the club, having endured a torrid 18-month spell at Old Trafford. He reserved special praise for teammate Mesut Ozil, whom he believes he can build a special relationship with on the field.

"Here at Arsenal I know that lots of players move a lot and it’s incredible the way [the team] plays. I will do my best to assist them as well," Mkhitaryan told the Arsenal official website.

"I think it will be really fun to play alongside Ozil. Everyone knows he’s a fantastic player, he’s an assist king! I look forward to it."

Arsenal's new number 7 went on to praise Ozil's knowledge and reading of the game, with the two potentially set to start together next week at Swansea.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Arsenal Hopeful of Completing Deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Before Swansea Visit)

"[I admire] his intelligence, the way that he can understand the game, reads the game, plus the way he gives pace to the game and of course his final decision."

The Gunners may hope that Mkhitaryan's kind words will help persuade Ozil to stay at the club, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. The 29-year old's influence on games has diminished somewhat this season though, with the German only contributing six assists in the Premier League so far.

