Inter Finalising €20m Deal For Highly Rated Real Madrid Target Lautaro Martinez

Italian giants Inter are said to be in advanced talks with in-form Racing Club de Avellaneda forward Laurtaro Martinez.

Despite Real Madrid and rivals AS Roma showing an interest in exciting Argentinian youngster, Inter look set to wrap up a deal for a fee which is believed to be worth between €15-20m according to reports from Football Italia.

Racing wonderkid Lautaro Martinez has scored two goals in the clásico friendly vs Independiente.



His Superliga Argentina stats this season:



6 games

4 goals

2 assists



One of the biggest talents in South America. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/hbnoBZoW6B — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) January 20, 2018

A meeting with respective representatives is said to have been arranged for Monday or Tuesday next week, with a verbal agreement already in place between the two parties.

The 20-year-old has not been an ever-present for Racing Club this season but when he has featured, the forward has shown what all the fuss is about scoring four goals and claiming two assists in six games.

Martinez is certainly one for the future and has been impressing on the international stage as well, netting seven goals in eleven appearances for Argentina at Under-20 level.

The Racing Club forward isn't the only Argentine that Inter are said to be keeping an eye on, with Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela also said to be on manager Luciano Spalletti's wishlist.

Current Inter striker Mauro Icardi has proven that Argentinian forwards can be successful in the Serie A, and will be a good mentor for Martinez once his move to Italy is confirmed.