Inter Take Keen Interest in Tottenham Star Erik Lamela as Playmaker Returns to Fitness

Inter are interested in bringing Erik Lamela back to Serie A, with the club's director of football reportedly keen to reunite with the former Roma midfielder.

The 25-year old has endured an injury nightmare over the past year at White Hart Lane, with the Argentine international left fearing for his career after double hip surgery.

He has recently returned to first-team action, with transfer guru Gianluca di Marzio reporting that Lamela has now emerged as a target for Inter. The Italian giants are understood to be eyeing up a summer move, as they look to strengthen ahead of a title charge next season.

The report claims that Inter may look to use the connections of director of football, Walter Sabatini, who previously held the same role at Serie A rivals Roma.

He is believed to have been instrumental in bringing Lamela to the Italian capital from River Plate in 2011, with Lamela spending two productive seasons at the Stadio Olimpico, before joining Spurs for a fee approaching £30m.

Lamela has been looking to re-establish himself in the Premier League since returning to fitness, and may look to put rumours around his future to one side.



The 23-cap international has only featured in 20 games for Tottenham since the end of the 2015/2016 season, with manager Mauricio Pochettino gradually reintegrating Lamela into first-team action after his prolonged period on the sidelines.

The Nerazzurri meanwhile have lost only twice in the race for this season's Scudetto, but have fallen out of contention after a run of six games without a win, currently lying 4th in Serie A.