Kingsley Coman Reveals the Only Team That Could Tempt Him to Leave Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman has claimed that there is no club in the world bigger than Bayern Munich, and said that he would only consider leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

In an interview with Bild, the 21-year-old stated his intention to remain at the Allianz Arena for at least five or six more years, but also said that he does not expect to still be at the club in a decade.

"If I should leave Bayern at some point, then I would have to go to an even bigger club," said Coman. "There is no such a club. There is only one option: my favourite club was Paris."

KINGsley Coman 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/CAGFyZ9Okf — Bayern Munich Fans (@FansOfBayernFC) January 26, 2018

Coman was born in Paris and joined PSG's youth academy in 2004 at the age of seven. He spent nine years coming up through the ranks at the Parc des Princes, before making his debut against Sochaux in February 2013.

In doing so, Coman became PSG's youngest ever first-team player, making his debut at the age of 16 years, four months and eight days. His affection for the club is understandable, but Coman recently signed a contract at Bayern until 2023 and has no plans to leave before then.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"I'm certainly here for five or six years, but I can not say that in ten years - when I would be 31 - I'm still here," he told Philipp Kessler and Heiko Niedderer.

In a wide-ranging interview, Coman spoke highly of team-mates Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, praised manager Jupp Heynckes, and claimed that the Premier League is stronger than the Bundesliga.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"The level in the Premier League may be higher, England is stronger," said Coman. "But I see Germany on a par with Spain."

Bayern currently lead the Bundesliga by 16 points, and host Hoffenheim on Saturday. They will play Besiktas in the last 16 of the Champions League next month.