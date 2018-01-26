Manchester United and Chelsea Target Arturo Vidal Rumoured to Have Been Told He Can Leave Bayern

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal is believed to have been told he can leave the Allianz Arena in the summer, amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Inter.

The 30-year old Chilean faces increased competition for places next season after Bayern confirmed the capture of midfielder Leon Goretzka from Bundesliga rivals Schalke. He will join the Bavarian giants at the end of the season for free, after his contract expires in Gelsenkirchen.

Vidal still has 18 months left on his deal at the German champions, but with Thiago, Corentin Tolisso, James Rodriguez, Sebastian Rudy, and Goretzka among his competitors for a starting place at Bayern, his future at the club appears to be in jeopardy.

Manchester United and Chelsea are known admirers of the Chilean international, who has represented his country 97 times, scoring 23 times.

United are believed to be in pole position to snap up Vidal, and rumours of a reunion with new signing Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford have intensified after the Bayern midfielder congratulated his international teammate on his move to the 13-time Premier League champions.

Buenas noches a todos!!!🤴🏽🤴🏽🤴🏽🤴🏽🤴🏽😉😉

A post shared by Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23oficial) on

"The teammates that I have are of great quality, important players who are doing things well on their teams and that has always a prize to reach the best teams in the world," Vidal told FOX Sports Chile, as quoted by the Metro.

"Alexis has earned his chance to be at United, and I hope he goes on to win many titles with them."

Antonio Conte's Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Vidal as well, with the Blues understood to have enquired around his availability. The demand for his services doesn't stop there though, with Italian giants Inter said to be keen on convincing the Chilean superstar to move to Serie A.

