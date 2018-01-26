Report: Inter Milan Agrees to Personal Terms With PSG's Javier Pastore

Inter Milan has reportedly agreed to personal terms with PSG midfield maestro Javier Pastore

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Inter Milan has reportedly agreed to personal terms with PSG midfield maestro - and reported Manchester United transfer target - Javier Pastore, according to respected Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà.

Pastore has found recent opportunities hard to come by at the Parc de Princes, largely due to a succession of injuries and the Parisians continuous additions of star names; most notably the arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé during the summer.

With PSG having to be wary of UEFA's financial fair play regulations, it is said the Ligue 1 champions are willing to offload a number of their fringe players in the coming transfer windows, including Pastore.

This news prompted United boss José Mourinho into taking an interest in Pastore, with the Argentina international reportedly available for as little as £26m in today's market.

However it seems Pastore has his heart set on a move to Milan, with the playmaker a reported admirer of Serie A; a league which he starred in for Palermo previously.

Inter have been eyeing a move long before the January transfer window opened, as the club have already secured an agreement surrounding the player's personal terms.

The only stumbling block now appears to be the two club's valuation of the player, however Inter are understood to be willing to match PSG's demands therefore a deal for the player seems imminent.

Meanwhile, with United set to miss out on Pastore, the Red Devils could turn their attentions to Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic as Mourinho looks to reinforce his midfield options before the close of the transfer window.

