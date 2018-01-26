Newcastle United Insist Jonjo Shelvey Won't Leave Club Despite Interest From West Ham

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Newcastle United have confirmed that former-Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will not be leaving St. James' Park in the January transfer window, despite interest from West Ham United.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been shortlisted as one of the East London club's prime transfer targets, with David Moyes keen on strengthening  the Hammers' midfield as they look to secure their Premier League survival.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Moyes will be forced to look elsewhere for his midfield reinforcements as Newcastle will not sell Shelvey this month.

After a slow start to the season, West Ham United have finally started to find their feet, going undefeated in their last five Premier League games, although despite their recent run of good form, the Hammers still sit in a precarious position, only six points clear of the bottom three.

Similarly, Newcastle have struggled to re-acclimatise to life in the Premier League, with the Magpies currently sitting just one point above Southampton in the relegation zone.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

In spite of this setback, West Ham will remain resilient in their pursuit of a midfielder, with Fulham's Tom Cairney and Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker both linked with a transfer to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are also soon set to announce the loan signing of Portugal and Inter Milan star Joao Mario, who West Ham have the option of signing on a permanent basis for £26m in the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters