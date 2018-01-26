Newcastle United Insist Jonjo Shelvey Won't Leave Club Despite Interest From West Ham

Newcastle United have confirmed that former-Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will not be leaving St. James' Park in the January transfer window, despite interest from West Ham United.

The 25-year-old midfielder had been shortlisted as one of the East London club's prime transfer targets, with David Moyes keen on strengthening the Hammers' midfield as they look to secure their Premier League survival.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

However, according to reports from Sky Sports, Moyes will be forced to look elsewhere for his midfield reinforcements as Newcastle will not sell Shelvey this month.

After a slow start to the season, West Ham United have finally started to find their feet, going undefeated in their last five Premier League games, although despite their recent run of good form, the Hammers still sit in a precarious position, only six points clear of the bottom three.

Similarly, Newcastle have struggled to re-acclimatise to life in the Premier League, with the Magpies currently sitting just one point above Southampton in the relegation zone.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

In spite of this setback, West Ham will remain resilient in their pursuit of a midfielder, with Fulham's Tom Cairney and Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker both linked with a transfer to the London Stadium.

The Hammers are also soon set to announce the loan signing of Portugal and Inter Milan star Joao Mario, who West Ham have the option of signing on a permanent basis for £26m in the summer.