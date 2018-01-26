Out of Favour Arsenal Striker Emerges as Latest Chelsea Target as Desperate Search Goes On

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Arsenal front-man Olivier Giroud has reportedly emerged as the latest target for Chelsea as the reigning Premier League champions continue their ongoing hunt for a new striker.

Already this window, Chelsea have been linked with West Ham's Andy Carroll, Stoke's Peter Crouch and Burnley's Ashley Barnes in an increasingly desperate search for cover and relief for Alvaro Morata - Fernando Llorente had already chosen to go to Spurs in summer instead.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Antonio Conte's team have also been heavily linked with Roma forward Edin Dzeko, a player proven in the Premier League from his time with Manchester City, but now Giroud is apparently on the ever widening transfer radar as well.

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea could try and 'persuade' the Frenchman to make the switch across the captial from north London to west London.

His rumoured move to Borussia Dotmund as part of a possible deal to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal crucially looks to be stalling, potentially giving Chelsea the opportunity to swoop in and make an offer of their own.

Earlier this week, Conte appeared to take aim at his Chelsea superiors over the club's transfer policy. It was heavily reported in summer that the Italian, who guided the team to the title in record breaking fashion in his debut season, was left frustrated by a lack of strengthening.

Conte seemed annoyed after losing to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final that new signing Ross Barkley, a player who has been injured all season, was his 'only option' on the bench.

He later also commented: "I think the club decide our transfer market. As I said before, my task is to try to improve the team. About the transfer market, from the summer, the club decides every single player... for sure, I don’t have a big impact on the transfer market."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters