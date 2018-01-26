Outrageous New Stat Displays Just How Good Lionel Messi Has Been as Barca Pass 4000 Camp Nou Goals

January 26, 2018

Lionel Messi and mind-boggling statistics are no stranger, with the Barcelona magician seemingly hitting landmark after landmark, season after season. 

This term has already seen the Argentina international surpass Gerd Muller as Europe's top scorer with a single club, and during the Catalonians' 2-0 Copa del Rey victory over Espanyol on Thursday evening, the 30-year-old put his name to another little piece of history. 

As his wildly deflected effort beat visitors' goalkeeper Pau Lopez Sabata for Blaugrana's second of the evening, securing safe passage into the competition's semi-finals, it marked the 4000th goal the hosts had netted at the Camp Nou, quite an impressive feat in just their 61-year tenure at the stadium. 

However, even more incredible is the part Messi has played within those figures, as, according Brazilian journalist Rafael Hernandez, the attacker has been directly involved in over 10% of those goals. 

In September last year, arguably one of the greatest footballers ever to have lived notched his 300th home goal during a 6-1 route over Eibar, in which he found the back of the net four times. 

Alongside that, less than two weeks later, amid a mass of political uncertainty, the Argentine found Sergio Busquets from a corner to mark his century of assists at the Camp Nou. 

Since breaking the 300 barrier the 30-year-old has gone on to find his name on the scoresheet nine more times inside the Catalonian amphitheatre, as well as take his contributions for teammates up to 104. 


It is hard to really get your head around the magnitude of Messi's achievements throughout his career, and this is yet another one to add to the ever-growing list. 

