PHOTO: Man Utd Fans Pen Heartfelt Letter to 'Talented' Mkhitaryan After Arsenal Switch

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been thanked by Manchester United fans for his short spell at the club in a heartwarming letter from a Belgian-based Red Devils contingent.

The letter, which was posted on United Xtra's Twitter account, was sent to the Armenia international after he completed his move to Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez swap deal that took the latter to Old Trafford.

MUSC Red Flag Belgium were left a tad upset, it can be said, to see Mkhitaryan leave United after just 18 months and they showed their appreciation for his efforts during that time by penning a heartfelt goodbye to the 29-year-old.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan responds to an open letter from a Manchester United fan. Class act. #mufc [ig] pic.twitter.com/tUXlOQHATM — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 24, 2018

Claiming that they were ‘writing in the name of every fan at Manchester United’, the letter goes on to state that they would ‘never forget’ his time in the north west of England and thanked the ‘talented player with a golden heart’ for his brief service to the 20-times English top flight champions.

Mkhitaryan had fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho after the pair became embroiled in a heated spat during a post-match analysis session at the club’s Carrington training complex in late November.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund forward appeared hesitant to move to the Emirates initially but eventually relented and allowed United to win the race to snap up Arsenal contract rebel Sanchez.

Mkhitaryan himself penned an emotional goodbye to United’s fanbase following his departure, and explained what he would miss most about the team after he left on Monday.

He wrote: "I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Manchester United players and staff and especially the fans for your love, passion and support.

Wenger on Mkhitaryan: "You see straight away that he's a great football player." — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) January 26, 2018

"I enjoyed having the honour of contributing to the history of your great club by winning the Europa League cup. I will always cherish the memory of that moment and that match."

Mkhitaryan made 63 appearances for United and could be in line to make his debut for Arsenal in next Tuesday’s clash with Swansea City.