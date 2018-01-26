Real Madrid Set to Be Without Two Key Men for Crunch La Liga Trip to Valencia

Real Madrid have issued two brief statements on the fitness of two key players ahead of this weekend's trip to Valencia.

Sergio Ramos and Isco will both stay in Madrid this weekend, report Marca, as Los Blancos travel to Valencia.

The news comes as a surprise, as Marca report that both players took part in part of Friday's training session, which was filmed by the media.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

The duo are not the only two injury doubts for Madrid, as youngster Dani Ceballos is still sidelined by a recent ankle injury, while centre-back Jesus Vallejo's hamstring injury will keep him out for a further month.

Ramos and Vallejo's absences mean it looks likely that Zidane will opt for a centre-back pairing of Raphaël Varane and Nacho, the latter of whom has impressed in training this week.

Valencia will also be without two key defenders for this weekend's tie. Gabriel Paulista is suspended after he collected his fifth yellow of the season against Las Palmas, while fellow centre-back Ruben Vezo picked up a red card in the same game and is also suspended.

The timing of Ramos' injury is unfortunate, as he only returned from a hip injury on Wednesday to make his first appearance of the calendar year in their midweek loss to CD Leganés.

Regarding Ramos, Real Madrid said: "Following tests carried out on our player Sergio Ramos, he has been diagnosed with a strain with an oedema in the soleus muscle of his left calf. His recovery will continue to be assessed."

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

A very similar statement was also released regarding Isco, saying: "Following tests carried out on our player Isco Alarcón, he has been diagnosed with an impingement in his left hip. His recovery will continue to be assessed.