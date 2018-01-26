Report Claims PSG Need to Raise €70m to Comply With Financial Fair Play Rules

Following Paris Saint-Germain's exorbitant purchase of Neymar last summer, the French giants must now begin a selling exodus and cough up over €70m in order to balance the books.

The Parisian club have an eight-point lead over second-placed Lyon in Ligue 1 and look set to snatch the title back from Leonardo Jardim's Monaco.

A breach of Uefa's Financial Fair Play regulations could, however, scupper any European hopes the club holds if they do not ship €70m worth of talent by this June, according to AS.

Uefa have warned the club they will not be participating in Europe's elite competition if they do not satisfy the Financial Fair Play rules and the French giants now face a race against time to offload some of their fringe players.

It is not the first time that PSG's concerning financial prowess has come to Uefa's attention. The fee, just shy of £200m, paid for the Barcelona forward eclipsed the previous world-record fee Manchester United forked out for Paul Pogba by over £100m.

If that wasn't enough to ring alarm bells, the French giants went on to seal the £166m deferred signing of Kylian Mbappe later that month.





PSG may have begun offloading players last summer with the departures of Serge Aurier, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Blaise Matuidi but they have been instructed that more must leave before the summer.

The news will likely mean Angel Di Maria and Lucas Moura both leave the club, with the latter tipped to follow Serge Aurier to north London.





The Brazilian was reportedly shown around Tottenham Hotspur's training ground earlier today and could well be heading to the capital before the week is over.



The sale of Lucas would be a step in the right direction for the Ligue 1 giants but they have also been advised to increase ticket sales and re-evaluate their sponsorship contracts with non-Qatari brands.