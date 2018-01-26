Report Reveals Milan Have No Buy-Back Clause to Bring Former Star Back to San Siro

Bryan Cristante reportedly has no clause in his Benfica contract that would permit him to reunite with his boyhood club Milan.

The Italian midfielder is currently on a season-long loan at Atalanta from Portuguese side Benfica and has racked up nine goals in all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old was part of Milan’s academy team before he joined Portuguese champions Benfica for £4.5m in 2014. Atalanta are set to take up their option to sign the ex-Rossoneri man permanently at the end of the season for the same price that Benfica bought him.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, Cristante’s agent has previously said he will leave Atalanta in the summer as the Italian club look to instantly sell the player for profit, according to talkSPORT.

Milan's decision to sell Cristante was extremely controversial at the time as he had established himself as one of the most exciting prospects to have graduated from the club's ranks.

If the Rossoneri were to try and sign the Atalanta man, negotiations would be complicated. This is because there is no clause in his Benfica contract that would authorise a move back to San Siro, making it nigh on impossible for Gennaro Gattuso to land Cristante's signature.

Manchester United have been interested in the Italian in recent times, whilst Roma and Juventus are also both reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Cristante - who tasted Champions League football by the age of 16 - is said to be worth around £22m, with speculation over his uncertain future looking likely to increase.