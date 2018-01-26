Spurs Boss Pochettino Comments on Real Managerial Links as Pressure Mounts on Zinedine Zidane

Mauricio Pochettino has left the door open over the possibility of managing Real Madrid one day - but insists his primary focus is still with Tottenham.

The Spurs boss has been touted as a future gaffer at Santiago Bernabeu, and those links have begun to surface again this week with pressure mounting on Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital.

In quotes attributed to him by the Daily Mail, Pochettino stated that 'you never know' when quizzed on the speculation, but placated any Spurs fans' concerns of an immediate departure by revealing he was working as hard as ever to make the Lilywhites a success.

He opined: "You never know what is going to happen in football.

"My commitment is massive in this club. I am working like I am going to be here forever, but in the end, it is like the players, you never know what is going to happen in football.

"It is a lot of rumours about this, about that. Tomorrow (chairman) Daniel (Levy) could have a bad night and say, “Oh I am going to sack Mauricio”. And then I look stupid saying I am not going to work in one place or another or another.

"You never know in football. That is the problem. It is a very unstable situation. It’s not only you. It’s about the results, the ideas, it’s the chairman, he can change the chairman and say come on… out."

Pochettino's relationship with Barcelona fans - Real's fierce rivals - has not been a pleasant one due to his ties to La Blaugrana's other close rivals Espanyol.

As such the Argentine could never see him himself taking up the reins at Camp Nou - and he also revealed what he'd rather be doing with his life than manage either Barca or Spurs' North London rivals Arsenal in humorous fashion.

He added: "I am so clear. I am never going to be manager of Barcelona or Arsenal because I am so identified with Tottenham and Espanyol.

"I grew up with Newell’s Old Boys and will never manage (their rivals) Rosario Central. That is my decision because I prefer to work on my farm in Argentina than in some places!"