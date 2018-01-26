Under Pressure Zinedine Zidane Claims He Would Leave Madrid 'Tomorrow' If He Lost Faith of Players

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Under pressure Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane was dealt another blow in an already underwhelming season, after his side were humbled at home in the Copa del Rey against Leganes.

Lowly Leganes overturned a 1-0 deficit to defeat Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu to go through to Copa del Rey semi-finals on away goals. The defeat has added increasing pressure to Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, but the Frenchman insists that he still believes in his vision for the club. 

"If I thought my message wasn't working, I would leave tomorrow," said Zidane (via Marca) ahead of Madrid's tough La Liga tie with Valencia. 

"In football there are good and bad moments, what I have is a desire to change the situation.

"I feel strongly about this, otherwise there would be a problem." Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has said the players still back Zidane despite their poor form.

Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in La Liga, a huge 19 points behind league leaders Barcelona. They also had an uncharacteristically difficult Champions League group stage qualification campaign, where they finished second behind Tottenham Hotspur in their group. Los Blancos will now face a tricky tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the next round. 

Zidane admitted that he was likely responsible for Madrid's embarrassing defeat to Leganes. "The problem was not having secured progression with our victory in the first leg. Maybe I didn't give the players enough motivation. I'm the only one who sees positive things, and there are some, and I'm not just saying this to protect myself."

Zidane insists that he still has the complete backing of board and club President Florentino Perez:

"I don't regret anything about the team's planning. When I signed before the starting the season, I was happy with this squad. It's a young squad that has to learn but I'm with them fully.

"If I could go back to the summer, I would still make the same decisions. I know I have the support of the club, and of the president."

