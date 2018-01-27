Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea 'Dangers' But Insists He Remains Unworried About His Future

Antonio Conte has insisted that he isn't worried about the possibility of being sacked by Chelsea, despite the club's history of managerial turnover.

The Italian has spent most of the January transfer window hinting that he is unhappy with the board's decisions in the transfer market, but told the press on Friday that he is 'relaxed' about his future in west London.

"If you look at the steps you can see that in 14 years, 10 managers have been sacked at this club," he said. "At the same time when you are sure about your work, I am very relaxed. I don't get these type of worries."

Conte will be without leading man Alvaro Morata once again this weekend when the Blues face Newcastle in the FA Cup, and conceded: "It is not simple but you know that I live for this job with great passion and great love.

"For this reason, sometimes I do not sleep when you have to deal with difficult situations. I try to do the best for the team, for the players and for the fans. To play every three days, for us, is not simple. We have to hope to have all our players available."

Antonio Conte says Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois are out of Sunday's game against Newcastle. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2018

The reigning Premier League champions will be looking to avoid being knocked out of both of England's domestic cup competitions in the same week after losing to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, and Conte admitted that he often stays up late into the night analysing defeats.

"When I can't sleep," he revealed, "I usually continue to work with a computer and also because I don't want to cause problems with my wife. I go in another room. I go to the living and start to work for the game to try to find a new solution. It is important to watch the game many times and to understand positive and negative things, especially when you lose."