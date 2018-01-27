Armenia head coach Artur Petrosyan has hit out at Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, and says he is happy that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has moved to Arsenal.

Mkhitaryan only made 11 starts under Mourinho this season, and moved to the Emirates Stadium on Monday as part of a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez.

His international manager has had his say on the Armenian's move, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "I am annoyed at Mourinho for not playing him. I am not happy but it is his club, his team, he knows what he wants. We are very happy with this transfer from Manchester United. His style of play will be better suited at Arsenal.

"It is my impression that Henrikh had a problem with the coach and at Arsenal it will not be the same."

Petrosyan also claimed that the demands of Mourinho didn't suit Mkhitaryan, and that the 29-year old will be able to show his capabilities more under Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

"There will not be so much pressure on him defensively. Wenger likes his players to express themselves and he likes them to play better football."

Wenger admitted earlier in the week that Mkhitaryan's confidence may be affected by his relatively unsuccessful spell at United.

Armenia failed to qualify for the World Cup this summer, finishing fifth in group E. Their next game is a home game against Liechtenstein on September 9th.

Meanwhile, Mkhitaryan will have the opportunity to make his debut under new boss Arsene Wenger on Tuesday, as Arsenal travel to South Wales to take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.