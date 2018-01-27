Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is considering a move to join Premier League side Arsenal.

The Mirror claim that the Frenchman has agreed to join Arsene Wenger's side, with the Gunners keen to wrap up the deal this month for a fee believed to be in the region of £35m, although Los Blancos want £52.3m for the 30-year-old.

Since signing for Real Madrid in 2009 for €35m, Benzema has amassed 124 La Liga goals in 257 appearances, whilst going on to win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and three Champions Leagues.

This season however has been seen Benzema playing below par, scoring only twice in 13 league appearances as Real Madrid sit fourth in La Liga and were recently dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday.

As a result, many connected with the Spanish giants have called for a mass overhaul of the squad, with Benzema believed to be one of those being ushered to the Santiago Bernabeu exit door.

This opens the door for a move to Arsenal and link up with compatriot Wenger, who has been an admirer of Benzema during his time at Lyon, although now looks set to reaffirm his interest.

Benzema isn't the first striker Arsenal have been linked with this month, as Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to swap the Westfalonstadion for the Emirates Stadium.