Report: Arsenal Strikes Deal to Bring Karim Benzema to the Emirates

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is considering a move to join Premier League side Arsenal. 

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is considering a move to join Premier League side Arsenal. 

The Mirror claim that the Frenchman has agreed to join Arsene Wenger's side, with the Gunners keen to wrap up the deal this month for a fee believed to be in the region of £35m, although Los Blancos want £52.3m for the 30-year-old.

Since signing for Real Madrid in 2009 for €35m, Benzema has amassed 124 La Liga goals in 257 appearances, whilst going on to win two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles and three Champions Leagues. 

This season however has been seen Benzema playing below par, scoring only twice in 13 league appearances as Real Madrid sit fourth in La Liga and were recently dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Leganes on Wednesday. 

As a result, many connected with the Spanish giants have called for a mass overhaul of the squad, with Benzema believed to be one of those being ushered to the Santiago Bernabeu exit door.

This opens the door for a move to Arsenal and link up with compatriot Wenger, who has been an admirer of Benzema during his time at Lyon, although now looks set to reaffirm his interest. 

Benzema isn't the first striker Arsenal have been linked with this month, as Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to swap the Westfalonstadion for the Emirates Stadium.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters