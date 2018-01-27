Report: Athletic Bilbao Star Aymeric Laporte Set to Have Man City Medical Early Next Week

Athletic Bilbao star Aymeric Laporte is reportedly set to have a medical at Manchester City early next week as he looks to complete his move to the Etihad before the end of the January transfer window.

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

According to El Correo, Laporte will travel to England in the early days of the next week to have a medical ahead of his move to City. The Frenchman is set to cost the Citizens in the region of £65m. 

Laporte was left out of the Bilbao squad that drew 1-1 with Eibar on Friday night, indicating that he is set to leave the Basque club. 

The report goes on to state that the transfer will cost City a total of £150m when the player's contract is taken into account on top of the initial transfer fee, which if it is true would raise question marks at the clubs pursuit of Alexis Sanchez and why they didn't want to shell out big wages for the Chilean. 

Laporte is set to earn in excess of £7m after tax over per year in what the Basque newspaper are claiming to be a six year deal.

The signing of the Frenchman would definitely give City an extra boost heading into the final months of the season. With captain Vincent Kompany being unreliable with injuries and fitness, Laporte does look set to be a replacement for the Belgian who's best years seem to be behind him.

Up next for City is a tricky trip to face Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and after the Citizens booked a place in the final of the Carabao Cup during the week, they will undoubtedly be looking to keep their hopes of a quadruple alive with a win on Sunday.

