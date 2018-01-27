How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, January 27.

By Avi Creditor
January 27, 2018

Bayern Munich is well on its way to another Bundesliga title, and a home date with Hoffenheim on Saturday is the next hurdle it will look to clear.

Bayern welcomes Julian Nagelsmann's side to Allianz Arena a full 16 points clear of second place. Hoffenheim, meanwhile, is part of a large slew of clubs battling for Champions League positioning. Second place through 10th place is separated by just six points, and Hoffenheim is right in the middle of it, sitting in ninth place, six points behind second-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Some may see this as a coaching audition for Nagelsmann, who has been linked to the Bayern job for next season, when interim boss Jupp Heynckes is expected to make way for a longer-term solution.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: FS1

​Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

