Benched Tottenham Midfielder Says He's Happy Where He Is Despite Inter Speculation

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has said that he’s happy where he is, saying that if he wanted to leave Spurs he would’ve done so already.

The Argentine has had a very hit-and-miss time at Spurs since joining from Roma in 2013, but has dispelled any report of him wanting to leave the north London club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“Obviously, I’m happy at Tottenham,” Lamela said, speaking to The Guardian. “If not, I would have left. I feel a part of the club, I’m at home here. I am not thinking about how long is left on my contract.”

He returned from a 13-month injury layoff back in October and has made 12 appearances since his return, although nine of which have been off the bench.

The rest of the current season is likely to be make or break for Lamela’s career at Spurs. His contract expires next summer and his experience in the next few months will probably determine whether the next contract he signs is with Spurs or not.

With reports of Spurs’ seemingly imminent capture of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, Lamela may be pushed even further down the pecking order and seek a move elsewhere.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sky Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has said on his website that Inter are ready to offer the 25-year-old a return to the Serie A, the league in which he scored 19 goals in 62 appearances.

But, for the moment at least, Lamela has said he’s happy to stay where he is.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters