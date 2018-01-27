Benched Tottenham Midfielder Says He's Happy Where He Is Despite Inter Speculation

Tottenham winger Erik Lamela has said that he’s happy where he is, saying that if he wanted to leave Spurs he would’ve done so already.

The Argentine has had a very hit-and-miss time at Spurs since joining from Roma in 2013, but has dispelled any report of him wanting to leave the north London club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“Obviously, I’m happy at Tottenham,” Lamela said, speaking to The Guardian. “If not, I would have left. I feel a part of the club, I’m at home here. I am not thinking about how long is left on my contract.”

He returned from a 13-month injury layoff back in October and has made 12 appearances since his return, although nine of which have been off the bench.

I know he's had his issues, but Spurs need to cut their losses on Lamela and just let him make that move to Inter Milan that's been on the cards for 3 years. He'll never be the player they thought they were getting. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) January 21, 2018

The rest of the current season is likely to be make or break for Lamela’s career at Spurs. His contract expires next summer and his experience in the next few months will probably determine whether the next contract he signs is with Spurs or not.

With reports of Spurs’ seemingly imminent capture of Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, Lamela may be pushed even further down the pecking order and seek a move elsewhere.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sky Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has said on his website that Inter are ready to offer the 25-year-old a return to the Serie A, the league in which he scored 19 goals in 62 appearances.

But, for the moment at least, Lamela has said he’s happy to stay where he is.