Brighton and Hove Albion are set to beat a number of other clubs to the signing of former Seagull Leonardo Ulloa.

The Argentine is currently at Leicester City, however has only made four league appearances so far this season and is said to want out of the club in search for regular first team football.

It was highly publicized that Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce was a big admirer of the striker and that he wanted to bring the 31-year-old to Villa Park on loan. However, fresh reports from the Football Insider have claimed that Brighton have reached a deal with the Foxes to sign Ulloa.

The reports claims that Ulloa has been granted permission to travel down to Brighton to discuss a return to his former club, where he was seen as a fan's favorite.

It now looks as though Brighton, who are well known to be struggling for goals this season, are looking to Ulloa to provide the goal threat they so desperately need.

AFP/GettyImages

He previously spent two seasons at Brighton, and in both seasons scored late goals which sent the club to the Championship play-offs. They were unable to gain promotion on either occasion, and later in 2014 secured his move to Premier League side Leicester.

Under Claudio Ranieri, he was usually seen as their third choice striker - behind Jamie Vardy and Shinji Okazaki - however still managed to score six goals in 29 appearances to help the Foxes win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

He has failed to recapture the kind of form he showed when he first moved to the King Power Stadium, and has since been involved in a number of transfer rumors after claiming he would "never play for Leicester again" after Ranieri refused the striker a move elsewhere.