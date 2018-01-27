Crocked West Ham Ace Marko Arnautovic Vows to 'Come Back Stronger' From Hamstring Injury

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Marko Arnautovic has vowed to 'come back stronger' for West Ham from a hamstring injury that will rule him out for almost a month.

The Hammers attacker took to his Instagram story (h/t football.london) earlier this week to provide an update on his niggling injury.

Arnautovic picked up the strain in the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth last Saturday to pile further injury woe on David Moyes' side as he became the latest star to be hit by a muscle problem.

Image by Tom Power

However, the 28-year-old briefly hinted that he would return to the first-team fold an even better and fitter player when he eventually gets over the strain, which will sideline him for around three weeks.

Arnautovic felt his hamstring in the early moments of the clash with the Cherries at the London stadium, but managed to soldier on and complete the full 90 minutes.

Doing so appears to have aggravated the problem though, and the Austria international will now join a glut of fellow senior stars on the treatment table as Moyes' injury crisis continues.

Arnautovic is joined by Manuel Lanzini, who also suffered a hamstring strain during the draw with Bournemouth.

Both attackers will be seen to the club's medical team alongside Andy Carroll, Andre Ayew, Winston Reid, Michail Antonio, Jose Fonte and Edmilson Fernandes as the injuries rack up for the Irons.

Aaron Cresswell should be fit enough to start the FA Cup fourth round tie against Wigan on Saturday after overcoming a bout of cramp, while Ayew will be handed a late fitness test to see if he has fully recovered from his own hamstring injury.

Arnautovic has been in superb form for West Ham since Moyes' arrival, with the forward weighing in with six goals and three assists since the Scot's appointment on 7th November.

