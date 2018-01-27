Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish 'Not Complaining' Despite Tough January Transfer Window

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has insisted that despite the winter transfer window being very difficult he is not complaining about making difficult decisions and stated that he feels privileged to be in the position he now finds himself in.

January is always somewhat of a tricky time to negotiate deals with many clubs opting to wait until the summer to recruit, but despite the tough window Parish claimed that he is not complaining about having to make difficult decisions regarding transfers.

The Eagles have already added to their squad this month, with Swedish midfielder Erdal Rakip arriving on loan from Benfica and Poland international Jaroslaw Jach signing on a permanent deal.

Despite making two signings already, Palace are reportedly still trying to bring in new recruits, and speaking about the current transfer window Parish insisted that despite the difficulty of the window he feels privileged to be chairman, as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser.

"It is always difficult in life when you are trying to make the best decisions, critical decisions. We saw the money list come out this year with the turnover of clubs and there we are, very high up in the list, and are we making the best use of our resources?

"Like all Premier League clubs, we have the danger of too much money at our disposal, and now I think you can see the transfer market shrinking as people have spent too much.

"It is a difficult transfer window and I think you always have to remember that it is a privilege to run a football club - the one you have supported since you were four years old. To complain I have difficult decisions would be ridiculous. I am in a privileged position that I can work with the people at the club to try and make it better."

With only days left in the transfer window the Eagles will need to act quickly if they are to bring in some fresh faces for the final months of the season.

Up next for Palace is a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Tuesday night, and with the gap between themselves and 18th place Southampton only three points the Eagles will be looking for nothing but a win against the Hammers as they look to steer clear from the relegation zone.