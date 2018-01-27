Eagle-Eyed Manchester United Fans Spot Jesse Lingard Trolling Piers Morgan on Twitter

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Alexis Sanchez was the man under the spotlight during Saturday night’s FA Cup fixture against Yeovil Town as the Chilean made his first appearance for Manchester United.

The former Arsenal man had a big hand in the first two goals and looked a threat for the entirety of his time on the pitch.

It was also a good game for Jesse Lingard, whose decent form continued with the England international scoring United’s third goal of the evening.

The 25-year-old had been tweeting back and forth with Piers Morgan following Sanchez’s transfer, but Lingard had the last laugh, as some eagle-eyed United fans have pointed out.

After tweeting a picture of himself and Sanchez following the game, fans have been quick to point out Lingard’s genius-level troll on Morgan: tagging him in the tweet.

This definitely went down well with the United fans...

