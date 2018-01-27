Edinson Cavani Rewrites the History Books After Breaking Paris Saint-Germain Goalscoring Record

Edinson Cavani has finally written his name in Paris Saint-Germain's history books by netting his 157th goal for the club to become the new all-time leading scorer at Parc des Princes. 

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

The Uruguay international netted the record breaking goal against Montepellier on Saturday which took his tally to 157 goals in all competitions for the French side, surpassing the record set by club legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Cavani's moment to savour arrived in the 11th minute of the Ligue 1 clash following impressive build up play by Neymar and Adrien Rabiot which led to the opener as he need only tap the ball home - taking the 30-year-old's goalscoring tally to 27 in just 31 appearances.

The relief of scoring the goal sent Cavani into euphoria as he took off his shirt and embraced with the home supporters who refused to give it back. Upon play resuming the striker was greeted with a handshake and a ceremonious yellow card from the referee...rules are rules regardless of such a record apparently. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Cavani joined PSG in 2013 from Napoli, where he needed just 229 games to hit the 157 goal mark. However, it could have arrived two games earlier had Neymar handed over the penalty duties to the Uruguayan during the club's league clash with Dijon last week. 

The Brazilian was subjected to boos from around the Parisian side's stadium as he failed to help out his teammate, but he has made up for the oversight as he was the man to set-up Cavani on Saturday. 

PSG defeated Montpellier 4-0 with goals from the aforementioned Cavani, Angel di Maria and a brace from Neymar.  

