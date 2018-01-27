Gunners Legend Encourages Riyad Mahrez to Swap Leicester for Arsenal or Chelsea This Month

Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez should consider a January switch to Arsenal or Chelsea, according to Sky Sports pundit and Gunners legend Ray Parlour.

The 26-year-old signalled his intentions to leave the King Power Stadium last summer however a move failed to materialise, and despite the setback Mahrez has returned to the scintillating form which saw the Foxes clinch their historic league title in season 2015/16.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Mahrez has netted eight goals and provided seven assists in his 24 league appearances to date, which has led to reports linking the Algeria international with a move to a top six club, including the Gunners who bid farewell to their creative maestro Alexis Sanchez earlier in the week.

Parlour, a 12-year veteran with Arsenal, believes the 26-year-old should only have his eyes on a move to a club who can fulfil his Champions League ambitions.

“I am surprised [he’s still there]. Because he’s been superb, he really has. He had that run where he didn’t play well and now he’s got back to his best," he told Sky Sports' The Debate, via the Daily Star.

For some reason nobody wants to buy Riyad Mahrez from Leicester. I don’t understand. — Ugõ 🦅 (@Sir_Fin) January 24, 2018

“This is the Mahrez that won them the league, him and [Jamie] Vardy. I’m sure he’d improve quite a few, someone like Chelsea, who knows.

"Mahrez would fit into a lot of sides. I know my old side was mentioned, Arsenal, but that’s the sort of side he’s got to look at now, he’s got to look at the top six," he added.

Whilst off the field Arsenal continue in their attempts to negotiate a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the club secured their place in the Carabao Cup final on Wednesday and will resume their fight for a top four spot in the Premier League when they make the trip to Swansea on Tuesday.