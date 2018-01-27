Journalist Claims Monaco Star Has Agreed Terms for Liverpool Move After Months of Speculation

Liverpool are leading the race to land Monaco star Thomas Lemar in the summer as the France international has already agreed to make the move to Anfield, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Reds have long been linked with Lemar, alongside Premier League rivals Arsenal, as they look to bolster their attacking options in the wake of Philippe Coutinho's departure. However despite receiving a hefty sum for the Brazilian, Liverpool have baulked at Monaco's £89m price-tag for the 22-year-old.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Reports emerged earlier this month which suggested the French side were tempted to cash in on Lemar in the near future despite staving off last minute bids from both Liverpool and Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The onus is therefore on Liverpool to match the demands of the Ligue 1 outfit as Castles claims the player has already agreed to make the move to Merseyside.

Castles told Transfer Window Podcast: “Top of Liverpool's list, we know they want Thomas Lemar.

“We know that Thomas Lemar has agreed to come to the club if they could meet Monaco's asking price for a transfer fee that they haven't been prepared to do because Monaco want over €100m.

Castles also made mention of Jurgen Klopp's ambition to reunite with Borussia Dortmund starlet Christian Pulisic, with the Reds tipped to explore a possible deal in the summer.

He added: “Liverpool are also looking for another player in a similar category. Not a striker but for that second line of attack - Christian Pulisic.

“That would be summer move from Borussia Dortmund. That would be a lot more expensive than Luan, in the region of €70m (£61m)-plus. So they are exploring options there.”





Liverpool will look to bounce back from their defeat to Swansea on Monday - which ended their 18 game unbeaten streak in all competitions - when they face West Brom in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Anfield on Saturday evening.