Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter in Reaction to the Announcement of Club's Latest Signing

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and voice their opinion about Liverpool's latest signing this transfer window.

The club have already shelled out £75m to sign Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a bid to aid their shaky defence, while recouping £142m following to sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a whole host of names in a bid to replace the diminutive Brazilian, with the likes of AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Gremio's Luan linked with the club in recent weeks, although it's an 18-year-old left-back who has become the latest addition to the red half of Merseyside.

Liverpool today announced the signing of Scottish left-back Tony Gallacher from Scottish Championship side Falkirk for £200k and will join up with Neil Critchley's Under-23 side. 

Gallacher becomes the latest Scotsman to ply their trade for the Reds, with the likes of Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness all donning the famous Liverpool shirt in years gone by, with current left-back Andrew Robertson the most recent Scot to play for the Anfield side.

Following the announcement, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and give their opinion on the club's latest recruit. 




Gallacher has made 17 appearances for Falkirk in all competitions during his time in Scotland and will hope to develop his game in Liverpool's acclaimed youth academy system. 


Don't however expect Klopp to make anymore transfers in this window, with the German admitting he may wait until the summer before spending any of the £142m made from the sale of Coutinho


