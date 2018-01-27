Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter in Reaction to the Announcement of Club's Latest Signing

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and voice their opinion about Liverpool's latest signing this transfer window.

The club have already shelled out £75m to sign Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a bid to aid their shaky defence, while recouping £142m following to sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a whole host of names in a bid to replace the diminutive Brazilian, with the likes of AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Gremio's Luan linked with the club in recent weeks, although it's an 18-year-old left-back who has become the latest addition to the red half of Merseyside.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of Tony Gallacher from Falkirk.



The 18-year-old will join up with our development squad:

Liverpool today announced the signing of Scottish left-back Tony Gallacher from Scottish Championship side Falkirk for £200k and will join up with Neil Critchley's Under-23 side.

Gallacher becomes the latest Scotsman to ply their trade for the Reds, with the likes of Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness all donning the famous Liverpool shirt in years gone by, with current left-back Andrew Robertson the most recent Scot to play for the Anfield side.

Following the announcement, Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter and give their opinion on the club's latest recruit.

Welcome to Liverpool lad. YNWA🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 The Reds Family is getting better. Bring that Scottish fire with you. 🔴 YNWA — MANOO (@MANOO_UA) January 27, 2018





Hopefully a decent one for the future, good luck lad #YNWA — Billal Skanda (@BillalSkanda) January 27, 2018





Heard he's a good prospect again another for the future — Scott G (@Scotty_STO) January 27, 2018





It is best for Tony’s development that he is away to Liverpool U23’s rather than stay with us. Looking forward to seeing how he progresses! #COYB #YNWA — Lewis Hoggan (@lewfal) January 27, 2018

Gallacher has made 17 appearances for Falkirk in all competitions during his time in Scotland and will hope to develop his game in Liverpool's acclaimed youth academy system.





Don't however expect Klopp to make anymore transfers in this window, with the German admitting he may wait until the summer before spending any of the £142m made from the sale of Coutinho.



