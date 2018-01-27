After dropping its first Premier League match of the season to a non-top six team, Liverpool will look to get back on track when the Reds host West Ham in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Liverpool was beaten 1-0 on the road at last-place Swansea last weekend in a performance manager Jurgen Klopp called "just not good enough." The loss ended a remarkable 18-match unbeaten streak and came right after Liverpool became the first team to beat Manchester City, so to call it surprising might be an understatement.

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round by beating Merseyside rival Everton 2-1 in the third round, and they'll get a boost with the return of captain Jordan Henderson, who will be back after a month's absence.

With two-thirds of the league season in the books, West Brom is in serious danger of relegation—the side sits 19th with 20 points, three points from safety. West Brom will be big underdogs at Anfield, and making matters worse is a flu bug that's struck some key players. Ben Foster, Sam Field, James McClean, Gareth McAuley, Tyler Roberts and Ahmed Hegazi have all been sick this week and they'll be evaluated before the game.

In December, West Brom held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield in a league matchup. They'll gladly take the same result on Saturday to force a replay at their place.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Eligible subscribers can also watch on Fox Sports Go.