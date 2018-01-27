Liverpool Wonderkid Rhian Brewster Sidelined for Up to 4 Months After Successful Ankle Surgery

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Rhian Brewster could miss the rest of the 2017/18 season after the Liverpool wonderkid underwent successful surgery on an ankle injury.

The club's official site relayed the news to its fanbase after the striker had gone under the knife to correct ligament damage that he sustained during an Under-23s encounter with Manchester City earlier in January.

Brewster has now been ruled out of action for three or four months and the news will come as a huge blow to the talented 17-year-old, who was showing signs of potentially breaking into the first team set up at Anfield ahead of next term.

Brewster had the operation earlier this week and will undergo an extensive rehabilitation programme at Liverpool's youth academy in Kirby.

The attacker had been in fine form for the Reds' reserve side this season with six goals notched in 15 appearances, but disaster struck in the 3-2 defeat to City on 12th January when he injured his ankle.

Brewster was taken off at half-time and given a check over by the club's medical team, who diagnosed him with ankle ligament issues ahead of a scan which confirmed his worst fears.

Brewster had already taken a bit of a blow during the current campaign when he became embroiled in a racism case after he was allegedly abused during a clash with Spartak Moscow in the UEFA Youth League.

The 2-0 victory back in December was marred by the forward being abused by Spartak players, and Brewster had to be restrained by his teammates and staff as he confronted Leonid Mironov over the incident.

Brewster gave a frank and extremely honest interview to the Guardian newspaper in the wake 

of the racism he faced, and won widespread praise from fellow players, fans, pundits and other media outlets for his mature and brave stance over the issue.

