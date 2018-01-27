Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Moura is leaning towards a move to Tottenham this month and has reportedly already agreed terms with the club.

Moura signed for PSG in 2013 and has made 228 appearances for the French side since, scoring 45 times. But he has only appeared six times for them this season, netting the one goal.

The 25-year-old revealed earlier this month that he believes his time at PSG is over and that he wants to move to the Premier League.

That English team is increasingly looking like Tottenham as, according to Sky Sports, he believes Spurs could be the right move for him. He apparently likes Tottenham's style of football and feels their manager Mauricio Pochettino can help him develop his career.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to the idea of selling him this month and could let him leave for a fee of around £23m. But Tottenham face a potential fight for his signature, with Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Valencia and Shandong Luneng Taishan all interested in the Brazilian star.

However, Spurs may have already beaten those sides in the chase for the winger, as Moura has reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham, in a four-year deal, but the fee has not been agreed yet between the two clubs.

That's according to English journalist Jonathan Johnson, who posted on Twitter that: "Lucas Moura has reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur. 4-year deal. Spurs said to have met his wage demands. Fee yet to be finalized but PSG believed to want €25m (outside of bonuses.) Deal expected early next week #THFC #COYS."