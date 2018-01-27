Manuel Neuer Confident of Return From Troublesome Long-Term Injury in Second Half of Season

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer believes he will return by the end of the Bundesliga season despite being ruled out since September with a broken foot.

The German stopper explained to Bayern TV how his recovery is going well although there is no official timetable on when he is expected to be back in the first-team.

He has been plagued with injuries over the past year and has broken his foot on three separate occasions during that time frame. 

The Bayern captain said: "There is no specific date. We have to play it safe now and wait and see how my body handles the next few steps. But I am very optimistic and I know I will play in the second half of the season.


"I have to say I'm doing very well. I think my foot is doing very well too. I am not experiencing pain and, in my opinion, I'm on a very good track."

The backup goalkeeper has never had much of a look in at Bayern ever since Neuer cemented himself as one of the best shot stoppers in world football after he signed for the Bavarian club back in 2011.


However, his deputy Sven Ulreich has slotted in seamlessly and performed magnificently for the most part. 

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

Commenting on his teammate's success, Neuer said: "Of course, I'm really happy for Sven. We have been working so hard and so well together in training for a long time.


"He is a great goalkeeper and now he has the chance to confirm it. He is doing an outstanding job for Bayern and for the team."

