Napoli Send Out-of-Form Defender on Loan to Spartak Moscow for the Rest of the Season

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Russia side Spartak Moscow have officially announced their loan signing of Serbian defender Nokola Maksimovic.


The centre-back flew to Moscow for his medical this week and has now signed the contract that will see him playing for the reigning Russian champions for the rest of the season.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

“FC Spartak Moscow and the Italian club Napoli have agreed on a loan for 29-year-old Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic,” Spartak confirmed on their official website.

Maksimovic has only made a measly four appearances for Napoli this season, continuing his uninspiring time at the club since his €25m move from Torino in 2016, having made a total of only 14 appearances for Napoli in that time.

“The loan agreement with the player runs until June 30, 2018.”

Spartak, who are still to play in 2018 due to the Russian Premier League’s winter break, currently sit in third in the table, have conceded the joint-most goals so far this season in domestic competitions (23) but are the only side in their division to be unbeaten in their last five games.

The move for Maksimovic comes after reports of Spartak willing to rescue Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic from his disappointing attempt at establishing himself in the Premier League.

Soccer

