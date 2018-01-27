Peterborough 1-5 Leicester: Foxes' Ruthless Young Pups Emphatically Seal Spot in Fifth Round

Leicester City sealed their spot in the fifth round of the FA Cup after comfortably slotting five goals past League One outfit Peterborough United.





The hopes of a giant-killing were dashed for the home side with just a third of the game played as a debut goal from Leicester's Fousseni Diabate and a brace by Kelechi Iheanacho all but sealed the Foxes progression to the next round before the break.





An invigorated Peterborough side emerged from the interval to test Leicester's resolve, where the breakthrough and consolation goal arrived for Andrew Hughes to set up an entertaining end to proceedings which was capped by two more goals from Leicester's Diabate and Wilfred Ndidi.

The Premier League outfit had rung the changes at the ABAX Stadium as Claude Puel put his faith into the club's young stars, Diabate was handed his debut and Harvey Barnes and Adrien Silva made just their second and third starts respectively.





Despite missing a host of stars Leicester stamped their authority on the ball from the off as they forced Peterborough to defend in numbers - where the hosts twice succumbed to their nerves on the big occasion in the opening exchanges.

GOALLLLL! IT'S A DEBUT STRIKE FOR DIABATÉ



Silva's pass. Brilliant first touch. Left foot finish across the 'keeper into the bottom corner.



— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 27, 2018

An inability to clear the ball in their own own half in the ninth minute invited pressure from the Foxes who surrounded Peterborough's penalty box. A quick interchange opened space for Diabate who expertly used the outside of his left boot to guide the ball into the far corner from a tight angle - notching a goal on his debut.





Leicester's lead was doubled merely three minutes later after Iheanacho powered through the centre of the field unopposed and curled a sublime shot around two defenders to leave the hosts ruing their mistakes.





The Posh had looked a threat in dead ball situations as they attempted to force their way back into the proceedings, but the strength of the Premier League side proved difficult to contain as Iheanacho notched his second of the afternoon on the half hour mark in stunning fashion.

Christian Fuchs made a darting run on the left touchline before dispatching a perfectly weighted cross which allowed the Nigeria international to use his outstretched foot to slam the ball home from six yards out - taking the 21-year-old's impressive FA Cup record to nine goals in nine appearances.





Having been forced to camp in their own half for the majority of the first 45, the Posh had a rare goal scoring opportunity not too dissimilar from the Foxes' third just prior to the break.





Wide play from Leonardo da Silva Lopes saw a delightful ball whipped into the box where it narrowly evaded two oncoming Peterborough players - with Jack Marriott's persistence leading to the striker slamming into the upright.

9 - Since his FA Cup debut in January 2016, Kelechi Iheanacho has scored more goals in the competition than any other player in this period (9). Specialist. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 27, 2018

The home side took confidence from their late chance in the first period as they made a positive start from the kick-off, showing a clear desire to challenge Leicester's largely untested defence from the off.

Their bright start was unmatched by Leicester who appeared comfortable with a three goal lead in mind. Marcus Maddison looked to take advantage of the visitors' complacency as his run down the edge of the box went unmatched, with only his final delivery letting him down as it was comfortably taken by Ben Hamer on the six-yard line.

The Posh' willingness and perseverance was rewarded 13 minutes into the half after Leicester failed to effectively clear a corner delivery, the second ball fell kindly to Hughes who slotted the ball through legs to finally bring the ABAX Stadium into life.

Peterborough continued to press and amplify the pressure in response to their breakthrough, but Leicester matched their every move as they were shocked back to life.





The Foxes restored their three goal lead three minutes from time as Diabate slotted his second of the game following exceptional build up play from Demarai Gray as the rebound from the winger's shot fell to the debutant who slammed the ball into the roof of the net, where Ndidi secured Leicester's fifth with the final kick of the game.

Leicester fans will now need look for ball number two in the fifth round draw which will take place on Monday evening, with the tie set to be played over the weekend of the 17-18th of February.