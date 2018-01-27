West Ham Fans React With Delight on Twitter to Rumours Linking Club With Fulham Captain

Following the news of West Ham's interest in Fulham captain Tom Cairney, several new developments have sent West Ham fans into a twitter frenzy, with some fans already welcoming the Scotland international to the London Stadium.

After the initial reports started to emerge, West Ham fans did a bit of sleuthing and are now convinced the 27-year-old will be making the move across to east London.

@ThomasCairney Welcome To West Ham ⚽️⚒ Top Player — Grant Beale (@BealeGrant) January 27, 2018

Cairney has made 15 appearances for Fulham this season, grabbing a goal and three assists along the way.

Have a look at Tom cairneys most recent person he’s followed 👀 pic.twitter.com/YAxtUvRo73 — The WEST HAM (A)WAY (@WESTHAM_AWAY) January 26, 2018

Tom Cairney's girlfriend posted this on Instagram yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fOZNEEIcxM — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 26, 2018

One fan spotted the midfielder somewhere he wasn't expecting, which only fueled the speculation.

Pic 1 - Tom Cairney pictured playing pool, while Fulham were playing.



Pic 2 - His girlfriend posted on her Instagram story the sky post of us bidding for him.



Pic 3 - He follows West Ham captain Mark Noble.



Tom Cairney is clearly pushing for a move to us! #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/oxrvN155Ew — West Ham News/Views (@WHUFC_News_6) January 27, 2018

It seems that something may well be going on behind the scenes between the two clubs, but as of yet, nothing has been officially confirmed by either party.