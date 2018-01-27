West Ham Fans React With Delight on Twitter to Rumours Linking Club With Fulham Captain

By 90Min
January 27, 2018

Following the news of West Ham's interest in Fulham captain Tom Cairney, several new developments have sent West Ham fans into a twitter frenzy, with some fans already welcoming the Scotland international to the London Stadium.

After the initial reports started to emerge, West Ham fans did a bit of sleuthing and are now convinced the 27-year-old will be making the move across to east London. 

Cairney has made 15 appearances for Fulham this season, grabbing a goal and three assists along the way. 

One fan spotted the midfielder somewhere he wasn't expecting, which only fueled the speculation.

It seems that something may well be going on behind the scenes between the two clubs, but as of yet, nothing has been officially confirmed by either party.

