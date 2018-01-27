West Ham has become the latest side to throw its hat into the ring in a bid to sign Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gaitan.

The Premier League side, who recently announced the loan signing of Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario, are keen to do plenty of business during the transfer window with Tuttomercatoweb reporting that the Hammers are interested in signing the 29-year-old.

The Argentine has struggled to adapt to life in Spain since making his €25m move from SL Benfica in 2016, after making a name for himself in Portugal, scoring 41 goals and providing 88 assists during his six year stint for the Eagles.

Diego Simeone however feels Gaitan is surplus to requirements at the Wanda Metropolitano, which has seen a host of clubs linked with diminutive wide player as a result.

Fellow Premier League side Swansea have been linked with an audacious move for the former Boca Juniors man, while Italian giants Inter Milan also believed to be monitoring the situation among others.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

It is believed that Madrid are keen to offload Gaitan permanently this month, although would be willing to let him leave on loan with an option to buy in the summer.

Any club who signs Gaitan will be signing a man with international pedigree, making 16 appearances for Argentina since his debut in 2009, although hasn't appeared for the national team since 2016.