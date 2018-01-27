Yeovil Fan Cracks Twitter Up With Shout to Manchester United New Boy Alexis Sanchez in FA Cup Clash

Manchester United's new signing Alexis Sanchez made his debut for the club in their 4-0 win over Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

A goal just before half-time from Marcus Rashford gave Man United the lead, before second half strikes from Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku sealed a comfortable win for the Premier League side.

Sanchez managed to bag an assist for United's second goal on his debut for the club. His new manager Jose Mourinho was full of praise for the Chilean after the game, labelling him a 'fantastic player'.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, the 55-year-old said: "I am very happy. No surprises for anyone, three-and-a-half years in the Premier League playing every weekend everyone knows what type of player Alexis is. He's the type of player you buy and don't put a question mark in front of, you don't think about adaptation or anything like that in relation to English football."

"He's a fantastic player, he showed that for three years, and for the past three days training for us. An amazing addition for us."

However, Manchester United's new signing was on the receiving end of some rough treatment from the Yeovil fans during the game, getting booed by them. But there was one particularly hilarious moment that came in the build up to the match.

“You dropped a tenner, Alexis," Yeovil Town fan to Sanchez as he nears fans, chasing a loose ball. Plenty of pantomime boos for #mufc new signing. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 26, 2018

According to a tweet from football writer Henry Winter, when Sanchez went to retrieve a ball near the Yeovil fans, one supporter shouted 'You dropped a tenner, Alexis'.

