Yeovil Town Coach Darren Way Claims Mourinho 'Oozes Class' After FA Cup Defeat to Man Utd

Yeovil Town coach Darren Way said Jose Mourinho "oozes class" after his League Two side were routed 4-0 by Manchester United in the fourth-round FA Cup clash at Huish Park.

United struggled to fully impose their style on the game and for 40 minutes it was an open contest. However, United's new number seven Alexis Sanchez, began to run proceedings and orchestrated an eventual win for the visitors; picking up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Speaking to the BBC Way was gracious in defeat and praised Mourinho, claiming: "It's an absolute honour for me to speak to a manager of that class, He oozes class, and was very humble towards me. He's done his homework. It wouldn't surprise me if he knew my children's names.





"To share that moment with him was special. I'll be interested to ask him what he thought of my team but, by all accounts, he was impressed with what he saw. The guy's a winner. My players gave everything."

"I thought the first 20 minutes we caused United's back four problems. The game could have been different if we'd scored from the two chances we had. If there was a disappointment it was the goal we conceded in the 41st minute. Playing against one of the best teams in the world, against the best manager in the world, we just lived the dream for 90 minutes.

"I told them this opportunity may never come again. You've almost got to take your body and mind to a place they've never been before, playing against those type of players. I thought Sanchez was world-class. As hard as we tried to stop their best players, it's very difficult."