Antonio Conte Insists He Has No Regrets Amid Chelsea Boardroom Tensions: 'I Hate Fake People'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has vowed to remain honest and has insisted he has no regrets over anything he has said during his time in charge with the club, despite suggestions of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy becoming increasingly frustrated with the Italian's comments surrounding their transfer policy.

Since the Italian's arrival to west London, particularly in this window, the 48-year-old has not shied away from speaking his mind when it comes to player dealings, even suggesting he has very little say in who is targeted and acquired.

Chelsea becoming increasingly frustrated with Antonio Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 25, 2018

However, despite reported friction between the boardroom and pitch side, the former Italy international manager has stated he will continue to be as transparent as possible, even if others around him are not.

"I'm not a diplomatic man", Conte told his pre-match news conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup fourth-round tie with Newcastle United on Sunday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"At the same time, I think I'm very honest. The honest person speaks very clearly in every moment. If you are fake, you try always to not tell the truth.

"I prefer to be honest, to tell the truth in every moment. I hate the fake person.

"No regrets. I think when I take a decision, I don't want to look behind. I want always to look at the present, to look in front of me."

Chelsea willing to pay £26m for Roma striker Edin Dzeko. He wants basic £90,000 a week & contract until summer of 2021 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 27, 2018

Chelsea have completed just a solitary piece of business so far this transfer window, bringing in Ross Barkley from Everton for a fee of around £15m, despite their pressing need for a striker.

The Blues have continued to be linked with Roma pairing Emerson Palmieri and Edin Dzeko, however with just three days until the end of the transfer window, the west Londoners' chiefs may need to step up their chase if they are to strengthen their squad before the end of the month.