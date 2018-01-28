Bayern Striker Sandro Wagner Says He 'Celebrates Against Every Team' After Goal vs Hoffenheim

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has stressed that he "celebrates against every team" after scoring against former club Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The German forward converted Thiago's cross with what he described as the "best part" of his body in the 5-2 victory.

And he insisted that there was no sentimentality after he had found the net against the club he departed for Bavaria earlier this month.

GUNTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

"I celebrate against every team when I meet," said Wagner - quoted by Bild. "It does not matter if I've been there for a year or if my mom or dad is a coach. I do not care."

Wagner also acknowledged the unique nature of his goal; the ball appeared to strike the 30-year-old in a sensitive area before crossing the line.

"[The goal] was a mixture of this area. I do not want to go into that now," he said. "My best part might have been involved, but I'm not sure anymore. It just went so fast. It was very pleasant."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He added: "It was great to finally make my first goal at home with my club."


Bayern recovered from two goals down at the Allianz Arena to maintain their 16 point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Goals from Robert Lewandowksi, Jerome Boateng, Arturo Vidal and Kingsley Coman put the hosts in a commanding position, before Wagner's late effort completed the scoring.

