BVB Director Reveals They've Rejected 'Several' Bids From Arsenal as Club Wait for Terms to Be Met

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Arsenal's quest to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to drag on, after the Bundesliga side claimed that they won't sell the tenacious forward until all their demands are met.

The Gunners have already had two bids turned down for the Gabonese goal-machine, the most recent of which believed to be in the region of £50m. BVB are holding out for £60m for Aubameyang, who's impressive goal scoring record makes him a valuable asset. Discussing the potential deal with Sky Germany, via Sky Sports, club sporting director Michael Zorc said:

"We are prepared to implement a transfer under certain parameters, and only if these parameters are fully met.

"Arsenal have made several attempts so far (to sign Aubameyang) and they have all been rejected. Either our demands are fulfilled, then there can be another transfer, or they will not be fulfilled and Aubameyang will play in Dortmund until the summer. By the way, this has also been discussed with, and accepted by, the Aubameyang family."


Despite edging closer to a move to the Premier League, Aubameyang played in his side's 2-2 draw with Freiburg - a game which saw BVB earn a point in the last minute of the encounter. The 28-year-old was booed and cheered by fans throughout the match, with a section of supporters waving a banner proclaiming "No player is bigger than our club".

The Gunners will be hoping to wrap up the deal for Aubameyang as soon as possible, with the possibility of the player opting for a big-money move to China still on the cards.


Arsenal are hoping to sign the former St Etienne man as a replacement for Alexis Sánchez - who joined Manchester United in a swap deal with Red Devils' midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.


