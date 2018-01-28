How to Watch Cardiff vs. Manchester City: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch Cardiff vs. Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday, January 28.

By Avi Creditor
January 28, 2018

Manchester City continues its run at the quadruple when it hits the road to take on Cardiff in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Man City has already booked its ticket in the League Cup final vs. Arsenal, and it leads the Premier League by 12 points all while bracing for the Champions League knockout stage, where it will play Basel in the round of 16.

In order to reach the FA Cup's round of 16, it must overcome Cardiff, which is currently in the running for promotion to the Premier League–though it required a replay to dispatch League Two's Mansfield Town in the third round.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

More Soccer

