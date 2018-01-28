Celtic Hoping to Secure Double Swoop for Charly Musonda and Jack Hendry

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

Chelsea's young star Charly Musonda is close to signing for Scottish champions Celtic on a lengthy 18-month loan deal. 

Despite coming on for a rare appearance in Chelsea's 4-0 victory against Brighton last week, Musonda has struggled to crack through the first team, prompting a loan move away from the club. 

ANDY BUCHANAN/GettyImages

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is hoping that his side can complete the signing of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, but face late competition from La Liga side Leganes who are sniffing for his signature. 

Musonda failed to follow up on his nine-minute cameo against Brighton, as he was omitted from the following squad that was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Arsenal. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

However, the Daily Mail is reporting that Musonda will be included for the Chelsea's fourth-round FA Cup clash against Newcastle before heading up north to finalise his loan move to Celtic.

The signing of the Belgian starlet will be Rodgers' third signing of the January transfer window after they previously signed German defender Marvin Compper and winger Lewis Morgan.

Image by Yvens Tiamou

Musonda won't be the last addition to the Scottish champions' squad, with Rodgers pushing for the signing of Dundee defender Jack Hendry before next Wednesday's deadline. However, Dundee boss Neil McCann rejected Celtic's first bid of £500k, branding the offer for the 22-year-old as 'very low', instead, asking for £1.5m.


Celtic will likely return to increase their offer for Hendry before the transfer deadline, and will also be hoping that Musonda survives Sunday's FA Cup clash injury-free. 

