How to Watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle: FA Cup Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle in the FA Cup's fourth round on Sunday, January 28. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 28, 2018

Newcastle travels to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in a fourth-round FA cup match. 

Chelsea enters Sunday after a 2–1 loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinals this week. The Blues are in third place on the Premier League table with 50 points from 24 games. Chelsea advanced past Norwich City to get to the fourth round. 

Newcastle is coming off a 3–1 loss to Manchester City. The team beat Luton Town to advance to the fourth round of the FA cup match. Newcastle sits in 15th place on the table with 23 points. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

