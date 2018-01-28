Newcastle travels to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in a fourth-round FA cup match.

Chelsea enters Sunday after a 2–1 loss to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinals this week. The Blues are in third place on the Premier League table with 50 points from 24 games. Chelsea advanced past Norwich City to get to the fourth round.

Newcastle is coming off a 3–1 loss to Manchester City. The team beat Luton Town to advance to the fourth round of the FA cup match. Newcastle sits in 15th place on the table with 23 points.

How to watch

Game Time: Sunday, Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.