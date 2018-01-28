Daniel Sturridge Set to Join Inter After Liverpool Halve Their Demands for Striker

Daniel Sturridge is on the verge of a move to Italian club Inter after Liverpool halved their original transfer demands, the Liverpool Echo have reported.

The Reds had asked for a £5m loan fee for the England international, as well as the full payment of his £150k-a-week wage.





But Liverpool were unable to find a suitor willing to meet their demands for Sturridge.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to the Echo, "every major club in Europe" was alerted to the forward's availability, but there were concerns over his lack of first team football and injury record.





Liverpool reportedly dropped their loan fee demands to £1.5m as a result, and Inter are now believed to be close to completing his signing.





Sturridge was not included in Jurgen Klopp's squad for Saturday's 3-2 FA Cup defeat against West Brom having made clear his intention to leave the club this month.





The 28-year-old remains hopeful of earning his place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, and wants more regular first team football in order to do so.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“I have never in my life promised a player game time for the next few months – it is not possible,” Klopp said on Friday - quoted by The Guardian.

“When Daniel is fit, training and in shape he is still an outstanding striker, there is no doubt about that. But he did not play the last few weeks for different reasons. One of them was of course Roberto Firmino’s performances, then Dom Solanke’s development.

"And Daniel has been in and out of training [through injury]. In general more in than out of training but the time he was in he was a little unlucky with games. That was the situation, not more.”

He added: “When we have something to say about it we will say something, but so far we needed him and we will see what happens in the next few days. I would say wait a little bit.”